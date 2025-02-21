Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,917 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $43,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,479,000 after buying an additional 128,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,386,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,396,000 after buying an additional 141,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 537.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,170,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,756,000 after buying an additional 2,672,821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 951,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 910,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 153.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 468.85%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. The trade was a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

View Our Latest Report on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.