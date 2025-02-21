iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, McHugh Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of ILCG opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

