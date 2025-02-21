iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

