iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after purchasing an additional 253,634 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $231.07 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

