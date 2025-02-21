J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 450.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $125.14 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.32 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

