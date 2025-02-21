J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,463 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 90,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

