J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 985 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $15,718,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.33 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

