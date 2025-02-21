J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TSS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSSI. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 29,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $237,628.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,216.64. This trade represents a 25.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter H. Woodward sold 50,000 shares of TSS stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,183,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,535.47. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,072 over the last 90 days. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSS Stock Performance

TSS Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TSSI opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. TSS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $332.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 0.84.

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

