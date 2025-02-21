J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,505,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $28.02 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

