J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,540,000 after buying an additional 564,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,363,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,329,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 89.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

