J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $205.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day moving average of $170.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

