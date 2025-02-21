J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLCFree Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of FFLC opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.