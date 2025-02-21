J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000.

Shares of FFLC opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.92.

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

