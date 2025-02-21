J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $166.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.46.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

