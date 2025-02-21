J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $694.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $733.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.48 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

