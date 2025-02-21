J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $24,842,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $17,137,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 152.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 685,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 413,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7,313.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 449,113 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 7.0 %

SBLK opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.30 to $20.20 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.