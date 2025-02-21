J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 100.8% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 131.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

