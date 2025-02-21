J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trex by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,873,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,414,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TREX. StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.81.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

