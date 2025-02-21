J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $397,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,616 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,395 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 876,559 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.