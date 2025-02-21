J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $409,000 Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,106 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5,953.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 649,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,530,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $21,765,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 115.3% during the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 971,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 520,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $15,939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

