J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSMD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

