J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $294,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,956,759.33. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,862.98. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,674 shares of company stock valued at $82,904,025 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDOG opened at $126.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 247.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $170.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

