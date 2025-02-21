J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $304,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $157,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 98.8% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.