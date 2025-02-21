J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $356,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

