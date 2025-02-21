J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $408,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5,437.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 562,435 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.5 %

SUN stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8865 per share. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

