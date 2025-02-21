J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $461,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Halliburton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,762 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

