J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 605,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.01 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

