J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROUS. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 65,438 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5,086.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $463.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.78. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

