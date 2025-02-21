J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 176.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 503.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2,548.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

SPYI stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.