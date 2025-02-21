J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 254,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,239 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 313,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 131,497 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

