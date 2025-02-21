J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $91.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,004 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

