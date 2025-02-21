J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 39,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.27. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

