J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc raised its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 385,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIDI opened at $21.06 on Friday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76.

About Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

