J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,332,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,584 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

