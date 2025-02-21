J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,075,000 after buying an additional 127,069 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 625,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,479,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 272,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.64 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

