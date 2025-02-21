J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,417 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 49.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 201,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.5% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.17 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

