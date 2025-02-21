J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,953 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 987,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 155,523 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $53.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $614.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.