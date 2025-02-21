J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.07 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.