J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 502 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $268.49 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $238.21 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.34 and its 200-day moving average is $278.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.