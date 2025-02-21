J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 532 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHB opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

