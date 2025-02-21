J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 6,960 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,309 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,337 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

