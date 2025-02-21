J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 791 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 225,129 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HP by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $2,560,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,898.67. This trade represents a 56.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock worth $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

View Our Latest Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.