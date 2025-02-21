J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $61,210,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 61.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,649.66. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $2,468,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $144.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

