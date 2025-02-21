J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

