J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,738,000 after buying an additional 514,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

