Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 238.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $242,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

