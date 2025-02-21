Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,831 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $52,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,402,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $271.88 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

