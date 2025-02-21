JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

