Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in Knife River by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 696,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Knife River by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

