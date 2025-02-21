Kwmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 27.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 39,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 255,940 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $114,392,000 after acquiring an additional 53,758 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $416.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $385.58 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.87, for a total transaction of $1,077,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,203,211.24. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,820. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.96.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

