LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 101,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,037,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

LianBio Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.23.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

